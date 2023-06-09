© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, June 9, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published June 9, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we talked about a law that will go into effect June 30 that makes it illegal to hold your phone while driving. Then, the health emergency that was declared in March at Wayne County's Juvenile Detention Center was just lifted - we discussed this with director of the county's health department. Also, an incinerator demolition in Detroit and a new art exhibition at Michigan State University examining the home as a workplace.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Rick Pluta, capitol correspondent for Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, MD, director of Wayne County Department of Health, Human & Veterans Services
  • Jena Brooker, environmental reporter for BridgeDetroit
  • Teresa Fankhänel, museum associate curator at MSU Broad Art Museum
