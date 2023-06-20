© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published June 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we broke down why some sponsors and players are apprehensive about the merger between the Professional Golf Association and LIV, the Saudi Arabian-backed golf tour. Then, a conversation with the creator of "Afrofantastic," a new documentary about the origins and impact of Afrofuturism. Plus, a reporter explained why summer homes are causing problems for schools in Charlevoix County, and a University of Michigan Researcher shared his morbid findings about flies and their reaction to viewing dead flies.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Nick Manes, reporter, Crain's Detroit Business
  • Julian Chambliss, Professor of English and the Val Berryman Curator of History at the MSU Museum at Michigan State University, producer of "Afrofantastic"
  • Ron French, enterprise reporter and associate editor, Bridge Michigan
  • Dr. Scott Pletcher, William H. Howell Collegiate Professor of Physiology, professor of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, and research professor at the Institute of Gerontology, the University of Michigan
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
