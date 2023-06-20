Stateside: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Today on Stateside, we broke down why some sponsors and players are apprehensive about the merger between the Professional Golf Association and LIV, the Saudi Arabian-backed golf tour. Then, a conversation with the creator of "Afrofantastic," a new documentary about the origins and impact of Afrofuturism. Plus, a reporter explained why summer homes are causing problems for schools in Charlevoix County, and a University of Michigan Researcher shared his morbid findings about flies and their reaction to viewing dead flies.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

