Stateside: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Today on Stateside, we broke down why some sponsors and players are apprehensive about the merger between the Professional Golf Association and LIV, the Saudi Arabian-backed golf tour. Then, a conversation with the creator of "Afrofantastic," a new documentary about the origins and impact of Afrofuturism. Plus, a reporter explained why summer homes are causing problems for schools in Charlevoix County, and a University of Michigan Researcher shared his morbid findings about flies and their reaction to viewing dead flies.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Nick Manes, reporter, Crain's Detroit Business
- Julian Chambliss, Professor of English and the Val Berryman Curator of History at the MSU Museum at Michigan State University, producer of "Afrofantastic"
- Ron French, enterprise reporter and associate editor, Bridge Michigan
- Dr. Scott Pletcher, William H. Howell Collegiate Professor of Physiology, professor of Molecular & Integrative Physiology, and research professor at the Institute of Gerontology, the University of Michigan