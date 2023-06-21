Stateside: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Today on Stateside, a political scientist broke down Michigan's changing primary elections. Then, a segment from Interochen Public Radio on the culling of beavers in Minnesota to benefit trout and the surrounding conflict. Also, a little bit about Kalamazoo's solution for sustainable produce for big institutions. And, the first installment of our story on nursing shortages — an ER nurse spoke on the ramifications.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Josh Putnam, political scientist and founder of FHQ Strategies
- Joe Friedrichs, producer at Interlochen Public Radio
- Ellie Katz, reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
- Nikia Parker, ER nurse and paramedic in the Traverse City region