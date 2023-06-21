© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published June 21, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, a political scientist broke down Michigan's changing primary elections. Then, a segment from Interochen Public Radio on the culling of beavers in Minnesota to benefit trout and the surrounding conflict. Also, a little bit about Kalamazoo's solution for sustainable produce for big institutions. And, the first installment of our story on nursing shortages — an ER nurse spoke on the ramifications.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Josh Putnam, political scientist and founder of FHQ Strategies
  • Joe Friedrichs, producer at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Ellie Katz, reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Nikia Parker, ER nurse and paramedic in the Traverse City region
Stateside Electionsmichigan election lawmichigan primaryanimal welfareendangered speciessustainabilitylocally grown producenursingHealth Staffing in Michigandoctor shortages
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
