© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, June 22, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published June 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we spoke with a reporter who attended Attorney General Dana Nessel's press conference earlier today. She discussed charges brought after an investigation into fraudulent petition signature collecting in the 2022 Republican primary for governor. Then, an author discussed his new book, Cinema Ann Arbor, and the linked histories of film and activism in Ann Arbor. After that, we examined what pandemic-era profits have looked like for Michigan’s hospitals amidst the severe medical staffing shortage. Plus, A Federal judge has mandated the shutdown of the part of the Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline on Wisconsin tribal land — we discussed what this means for the rest of Line 5 located in Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Rick Pluta, Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Frank Uhle, author of Cinema Ann Arbor
  • Matthew Miller, MLive reporter
  • Lester Graham, host of The Environment Report
Tags
Stateside Dana Nesselelection fraudgubernatorial electioncinemaAnn ArborbooksHealth Staffing in MichigannursingshortagesLine 5pipelineenbridge
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content