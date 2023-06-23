© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, June 23, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published June 23, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we discussed a Wisconsin-based tribe’s recent judicial success in working to restore sovereignty over their land, and its effect on the Enbridge Line 5. Then, what the process of "unwinding" Medicaid is looking like, and the potential economic benefits of the Drive SAFE bill package, which would allow undocumented immigrants to get a drivers license. Plus, a story from Italy with roots in Michigan — an opera singer's journey from Arkansas to Detroit to Milan.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Robert Houle, tribal council secretary of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa 
  • Becky McIntyre, regional coordinator for Medicaid/Medicare Assistance Program
  • Meredith Buhalis, program manager at Washtenaw Health Plan
  • Simon Marshall-Shah, senior policy analyst for Michigan League for Public Policy
  • Marzio Mian and Nicola Scevola, reporters
