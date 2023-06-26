© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Monday, June 26, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published June 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we talked to State Senator Stephanie Chang about the Safe Patient Care Act, a bill designed to keep patients safe and nurses fully staffed. Then, MSU law professor Justin Simard talked to us about the Citing Slavery Project. Organizers for Lesbian Social at the Belt have been throwing all kinds of parties for queer women since 2017, they joined us to talk about the events they have planned this summer. Also, voices from the Motor City Pride Parade and advice from the Best Advice Show.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Stephanie Chang, State Senator for Michigan's 3rd District
  • Justin Simard, professor of law, Michigan State University, expertise in Professional Responsibility, Legal History, and Commercial Law.
  • Chelcea Stowers, Founder of Lesbian Social
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show
Stateside Health Staffing in Michigannursespatient safetyslaverycourtsprideThe Best Advice Show
