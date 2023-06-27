© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published June 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio reporter Dustin Dwyer and University of Michigan epidemiology professor Dr. Sara Adar stopped in to talk to us about the bad air quality in Grand Rapids and across Michigan. Annisa Gray chatted with us about her new novel, set in Southeast Michigan. Then, Graham Couch joined us to explain why downtown Lansing isn't vibrant and what Lansingites need to do to fix it. Plus, more voices from the Motor City Pride Parade.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Dustin Dwyer, Michigan Radio reporter covering Grand Rapids
  • Sarah Adar, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan
  • Annisa Gray, author of Love and Other Songs
  • Graham Couch, sports columnist at Lansing State Journal
Tags
Stateside air qualityGrand RapidsWest Michiganbooknovelsoutheast Michigandowntown lansingvibrant citiespride
