Stateside: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Today on Stateside, we reflected on one year since the overturn of Roe v. Wade with Michigan Radio public health reporter Kate Wells. Dr. Fahra Abbasi joined us to discuss how culture, race, and religion impact mental health among youth in minority communities. Then, Shatha Najim and Dean Nasreddine discussed the grand opening of Al-Hadiqa, the Arab American National Museum's Heritage Garden. We also heard from more voices at pride events around Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW:

