Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published June 28, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we reflected on one year since the overturn of Roe v. Wade with Michigan Radio public health reporter Kate Wells. Dr. Fahra Abbasi joined us to discuss how culture, race, and religion impact mental health among youth in minority communities. Then, Shatha Najim and Dean Nasreddine discussed the grand opening of Al-Hadiqa, the Arab American National Museum's Heritage Garden. We also heard from more voices at pride events around Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, public health reporter at Michigan Radio
  • Dr. Farha Abbasi, assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at Michigan State University
  • Shatha Najim, community historian at the Arab American National Museum
  • Dean Nasreddine, curatorial specialist at the Arab American National Museum
Stateside reproductive rightsmental healthminority health issuesarab american national museumpride
Stateside Staff
