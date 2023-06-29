© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published June 29, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we discussed the severe wildfire season happening in Canada. Then, Michigan's state climatologist explained the weather patterns that are bringing the smoke to the Midwest. Also, we took a trip to Grand Valley State University to talk with a glass blowing artist as a part of our Studio Visits series.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Keith Matheny, environmental reporter for the Detroit Free Press
  • Jeff Andresen, State Climatologist for Michigan, and
    professor of meteorology/climatology at Michigan State University
  • Norwood Viviano, glass blowing artist and Associate Professor for the Department of Visual and Media Arts for Grand Valley State University
Stateside wildfiresair pollutionpollutionair qualityMichigan artistsartistglass blowing
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
