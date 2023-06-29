Stateside: Thursday, June 29, 2023
Today on Stateside, we discussed the severe wildfire season happening in Canada. Then, Michigan's state climatologist explained the weather patterns that are bringing the smoke to the Midwest. Also, we took a trip to Grand Valley State University to talk with a glass blowing artist as a part of our Studio Visits series.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Keith Matheny, environmental reporter for the Detroit Free Press
- Jeff Andresen, State Climatologist for Michigan, and
professor of meteorology/climatology at Michigan State University
- Norwood Viviano, glass blowing artist and Associate Professor for the Department of Visual and Media Arts for Grand Valley State University