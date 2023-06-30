Stateside: Friday, June 30, 2023

Today on Stateside, we discussed how the Supreme Court's affirmative action decision might further impact our state's schools. Then, we took a trip to the Washtenaw Dairy to talk about its history dating back to the 1930s. We also spoke about a Flint lawsuit pitting residents against contractors replacing lead pipes, and the Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North team brought us a story about spiritual connections and bird migration. Plus, we heard more voices from Grand Rapids Pride.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

