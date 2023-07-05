© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 5, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we discussed how the Supreme Court decision on LGBTQ+ rights might impact protections here in Michigan. Then, we spoke with Dr. Irving Vega about the research on dementia happening here in Michigan. Also, the Michigan History Center brings us the 150-year-old story of a Michigan State professor who warned about the threat of lead to human health. Plus, an update on The Diatribe affordable housing project in Grand Rapids.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jay Kaplan, staff attorney for the ACLU of Michigan’s LGBTQ+ Project
  • Dr. Irving Vega, neuroscientist, and researcher at Michigan State University
  • Rachel Clark, Education Specialist for Michigan History Center
  • Marcel “Fable” Price, Executive Director of The Diatribe
Stateside LGBTQU.S. Supreme CourtDementiaAlzheimer's diseaseLead poisoningaffordable housing
