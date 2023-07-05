Stateside: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Today on Stateside, we discussed how the Supreme Court decision on LGBTQ+ rights might impact protections here in Michigan. Then, we spoke with Dr. Irving Vega about the research on dementia happening here in Michigan. Also, the Michigan History Center brings us the 150-year-old story of a Michigan State professor who warned about the threat of lead to human health. Plus, an update on The Diatribe affordable housing project in Grand Rapids.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

