Stateside: Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, Craig Mauger talked to us about a special investigation into alleged election tampering. Then, Detroit author, Jack Cheng, chatted with us about his new novel for grade school children called, The Many Masks of Andy Zhou. Also, Mark Leibovich, a staff writer for The Atlantic, joined us after he interviewed Governor Whitmer as the national media keep asking her about a possible Presidential run. Plus, a blooming LGBTQ community in Lansing.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Chris Mauger, State Politics reporter for The Detroit News
  • Jack Cheng, author of The Many Masks of Andy Zhou
  • Mark Leibovich, staff writer for The Atlantic
  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter at WKAR.
Stateside election fraudElectionschildren's booksauthor interviewGovernor Whitmerpresidential election
