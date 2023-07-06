Stateside: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Today on Stateside, Craig Mauger talked to us about a special investigation into alleged election tampering. Then, Detroit author, Jack Cheng, chatted with us about his new novel for grade school children called, The Many Masks of Andy Zhou. Also, Mark Leibovich, a staff writer for The Atlantic, joined us after he interviewed Governor Whitmer as the national media keep asking her about a possible Presidential run. Plus, a blooming LGBTQ community in Lansing.

