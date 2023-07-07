© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, July 7, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 7, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we discussed some controversial city ordinances and how they impact the homeless population in Michigan. Then, we spoke with Ed Noyola of the County Road Association of Michigan about roadkill and who is responsible for clearing it. Also, we air the first episode of Ride of Passage, the audio documentary series telling the true tale of a Michigan man's journey of a lifetime across the country on horseback. Every Friday this summer, executive producer Laura Weber-Davis unspools the story of this extraordinary adventure.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jordyn Hermani, MLive politics and culture reporter
  • Ed Noyola, Chief Deputy and Legislative Director for the County Road Association of Michigan
  • Matthew Parker, Cross Country Horseman
