Stateside

Stateside: Monday, July 10, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we heard why the United States is boycotting Great Lakes Fishery Commission meetings with their Canadian partners. Then host April Baer talked with some artists working on a committee to bring more art to Detroit's many neighborhoods. After that, a water expert explained the potential toxins in our Michigan waters and the potential dangers of river and lake foam. Lastly, we wrapped with the best advice on keeping your vacation afterglow bright.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Greg McClinchey, director of policy and legislative affairs at Great Lakes Fishery Commission
  • Tyree Guyton, Detroit artist, Heidelberg Project creator, founder
  • Liz Kennedy, program manager with the Allied Media Project
  • Gillian Miller, Senior Scientist, the Ecology Center
  • Cathy Wusterbarth, community leader, Great Lakes PFAS Action Network.
  • Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show podcast
Stateside Great LakesGreat Lakes fishgreat lake restoration initiativeGreat Lakes Governors and PremiersMichigan Office of the Great LakesGreat Lakes Fishery Commissionsea lampreyPFASPFAS: Explainedwater usewater safetywater pollutionclean waterwater contaminationheidelberg projectAMP
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
