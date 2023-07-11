© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we heard from two political journalists to get a better understanding of Michigan's Republican party in the post-Trump era. We also talked to a local farm owner and a local chef about what to do with produce from Michigan's berry season. Bryce Huffmann joined us to talk about his essay about Belle Isle in Bridge Detroit. Plus, we talked to Lynn Henning about the Detroit Tigers draft picks this season.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Jordan Hermani, politics and culture reporter for  MLive 
  • Craig Mauger, politics reporter for The Detroit News
  • Kim Bayer, owner of Slow Farm in Ann Arbor
  • Warda Bougettaya, Detroit chef and owner of Warda Pâtisserie
  • Bryce Huffman, reporter and producer for Bridge Detroit
  • Lynn Henning, retired sportswriter for The Detroit News
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
