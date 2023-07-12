© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 12, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we sat down with Kalea Hall, a Detroit News reporter, and discussed the upcoming UAW contract negotiations with the Detroit 3. Then we spoke with Juan Garces about his book, Love in Four Dots. It's based on his discovery of secret prison codes written into a pocket-sized copy of Don Quixote that he found at a used book store decades ago. Also, the Detroit-based, LGBTQ+ musician, Baddie Brooks joins us to talk about her music and her forthcoming album, Reclamation.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kalea Hall, business and autos reporter for the Detroit News 
  • Juan Garcés, author of Love in Four Dots
  • Baddie Brooks, Detroit-based musician
Stateside UAWunionbookauthor interviewDetroit musicLGBTQMichigan Radio ReadscolombiaStellantisFord Motor CompanyFordGMUAW-GMGeneral Motors
