Stateside: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Today on Stateside, we sat down with Kalea Hall, a Detroit News reporter, and discussed the upcoming UAW contract negotiations with the Detroit 3. Then we spoke with Juan Garces about his book, Love in Four Dots. It's based on his discovery of secret prison codes written into a pocket-sized copy of Don Quixote that he found at a used book store decades ago. Also, the Detroit-based, LGBTQ+ musician, Baddie Brooks joins us to talk about her music and her forthcoming album, Reclamation.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

