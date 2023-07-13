© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, July 13, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 13, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT

On today's episode of Stateside, we discussed Hamtramck City Council's decision to remove two commissioners who raised a Pride flag on city property. Next, we heard two individuals sound off on the age-old debate: ocean beaches or lake beaches? Then, we talked with Nandi Comer, Michigan's second State Poet Laureate — and the first since 1952!

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Niraj Warikoo, reporter for the Detroit Free Press
  • Jo Latimore, aquatic ecologist and outreach specialist in the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife at Michigan State University
  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter at Michigan Radio's West Michigan Bureau
  • Nandi Comer, State Poet Laureate of Michigan
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
