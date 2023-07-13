Stateside: Thursday, July 13, 2023

On today's episode of Stateside, we discussed Hamtramck City Council's decision to remove two commissioners who raised a Pride flag on city property. Next, we heard two individuals sound off on the age-old debate: ocean beaches or lake beaches? Then, we talked with Nandi Comer, Michigan's second State Poet Laureate — and the first since 1952!

GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW:

