Stateside: Thursday, July 13, 2023
On today's episode of Stateside, we discussed Hamtramck City Council's decision to remove two commissioners who raised a Pride flag on city property. Next, we heard two individuals sound off on the age-old debate: ocean beaches or lake beaches? Then, we talked with Nandi Comer, Michigan's second State Poet Laureate — and the first since 1952!
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Niraj Warikoo, reporter for the Detroit Free Press
- Jo Latimore, aquatic ecologist and outreach specialist in the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife at Michigan State University
- Dustin Dwyer, reporter at Michigan Radio's West Michigan Bureau
- Nandi Comer, State Poet Laureate of Michigan