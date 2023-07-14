© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, July 14, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we spoke with Zoe Clark about how all six of Michigan’s Republican congressmembers endorsed Trump, well ahead of the presidential primary. Then, we released the second episode of Ride of Passage, a summer audio documentary telling the true tale of a Michigan man's journey across the country on horseback. Every Friday this summer, executive producer Laura Weber-Davis unspools the story of one extraordinary adventure. Plus, we spoke with the co-curator of an art exhibition exploring the blurred lines between home life and work. "Shouldn’t You Be Working? 100 Years of Working from Home" runs through December at the Broad Art Museum in East Lansing.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zoe Clark, Michigan Radio’s political director
  • Matthew Parker, cross-country horseman
  • Teresa Fankhänel, associate curator at MSU Broad Art Museum
Stateside Donald TrumpCongresspoliticalhorseback ridinghorsestravelArtmuseumeli and edythe broad museum
