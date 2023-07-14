Stateside: Friday, July 14, 2023

Today on Stateside, we spoke with Zoe Clark about how all six of Michigan’s Republican congressmembers endorsed Trump, well ahead of the presidential primary. Then, we released the second episode of Ride of Passage, a summer audio documentary telling the true tale of a Michigan man's journey across the country on horseback. Every Friday this summer, executive producer Laura Weber-Davis unspools the story of one extraordinary adventure. Plus, we spoke with the co-curator of an art exhibition exploring the blurred lines between home life and work. "Shouldn’t You Be Working? 100 Years of Working from Home" runs through December at the Broad Art Museum in East Lansing.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

