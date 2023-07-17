Stateside: Monday, July 17, 2023

Today on Stateside, we learned about how to protect our forests from wildfires. Then we heard from Steve Amick about his new novel, You Shall See Beautiful Things. Jonathan Peregrino, a Detroit-based baker, joined us to talk about infusing American foods with Filipino flavors. Plus, advice from The Best Advice Show.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW

