Stateside: Monday, July 17, 2023
Today on Stateside, we learned about how to protect our forests from wildfires. Then we heard from Steve Amick about his new novel, You Shall See Beautiful Things. Jonathan Peregrino, a Detroit-based baker, joined us to talk about infusing American foods with Filipino flavors. Plus, advice from The Best Advice Show.
GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW
- Paul Rodgers, Fire Prevention Specialist with Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
- Steve Amick, author of You Shall See Beautiful Things
- Jonathan Peregrino, baker and owner of JP Makes and Bakes
- Zak Rosen, Host of The Best Advice Show