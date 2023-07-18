Stateside: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Today on Stateside, we heard about new legislation that has come out of Lansing in the last six months. We also learned about ancient trees and the preservation of them by father-son duo, David and Jerry (Jared) Milarch. Then, we explored the one-woman show, “Confessions of a Menopausal Femme Fatale.”

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW

