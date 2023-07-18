© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 18, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we heard about new legislation that has come out of Lansing in the last six months. We also learned about ancient trees and the preservation of them by father-son duo, David and Jerry (Jared) Milarch. Then, we explored the one-woman show, “Confessions of a Menopausal Femme Fatale.”

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Alyssa Burr, statewide politics reporter at MLive
  • David Milarch, co-founder of Archangel Ancient Tree Archive
  • Jared Milarch, co-founder and executive director of Archangel Ancient Tree Archive
  • Satori Shakoor, writer and of “Confessions of a Menopausal Femme Fatale” and founder of “The Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers”
Stateside Michigan Legislaturetreesstorytellingtheatertheatre
