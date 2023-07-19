Stateside: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Today on Stateside, we spoke with Stephen Henderson, host of Detroit Today who provided insight about the interplay of city and state government ten years post-Detroit bankruptcy filing. Then, we visited a Traverse City restaurant that has been open continuously since 1882. Plus, we had a conversation about how Indigenous people are reclaiming space and belonging in Midwestern cities.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

