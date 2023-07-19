© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 19, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we spoke with Stephen Henderson, host of Detroit Today who provided insight about the interplay of city and state government ten years post-Detroit bankruptcy filing. Then, we visited a Traverse City restaurant that has been open continuously since 1882. Plus, we had a conversation about how Indigenous people are reclaiming space and belonging in Midwestern cities.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Stephen Henderson, host of Detroit Today on WDET
  • Megan Cox, co-owner, Sleder’s family tavern, Michigan's oldest, continuously-operated restaurant
  • Michelle R. Jacobs, assistant professor of sociology at Wayne State University and author of the book "Indigenous Memory, Urban Reality: Stories of American Indian Relocation and Reclamation"
Tags
Stateside bankruptcymunicipal bankruptcyrestaurantsfamily businessIndigenousindigenous peopleDetroitemergency managergrand bargainKevyn Orr
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content