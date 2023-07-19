Stateside: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Today on Stateside, we spoke with Stephen Henderson, host of Detroit Today who provided insight about the interplay of city and state government ten years post-Detroit bankruptcy filing. Then, we visited a Traverse City restaurant that has been open continuously since 1882. Plus, we had a conversation about how Indigenous people are reclaiming space and belonging in Midwestern cities.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Stephen Henderson, host of Detroit Today on WDET
- Megan Cox, co-owner, Sleder’s family tavern, Michigan's oldest, continuously-operated restaurant
- Michelle R. Jacobs, assistant professor of sociology at Wayne State University and author of the book "Indigenous Memory, Urban Reality: Stories of American Indian Relocation and Reclamation"