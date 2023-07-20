© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, July 20, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 20, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio's Doug Tribou discussed the state of public education in Michigan with the outgoing president of the Michigan Education Association. Then, we talked with the Detroit Tigers' bilingual media relations coordinator who helped institute the first game broadcasts in Spanish. Plus, the bicycle scene in and around Detroit.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Paula Herbart, president of the Michigan Education Association
  • Carlos Guillén, bilingual media relations coordinator and Spanish language play by play announcer for the Detroit Tigers
  • Jason Hall, founder of RiDetroit bike tours, the Slow Roll weekly group ride, store manager at Trek Detroit
Tags
Stateside public educationmichigan education associationDetroitdetroit tigersbilingualSpanish languagebikingcycling
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content