Stateside: Thursday, July 20, 2023
Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio's Doug Tribou discussed the state of public education in Michigan with the outgoing president of the Michigan Education Association. Then, we talked with the Detroit Tigers' bilingual media relations coordinator who helped institute the first game broadcasts in Spanish. Plus, the bicycle scene in and around Detroit.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Paula Herbart, president of the Michigan Education Association
- Carlos Guillén, bilingual media relations coordinator and Spanish language play by play announcer for the Detroit Tigers
- Jason Hall, founder of RiDetroit bike tours, the Slow Roll weekly group ride, store manager at Trek Detroit