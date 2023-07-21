Stateside: Friday, July 21, 2023

Today on Stateside, we discussed the group of Republicans who, following the 2020 election, went to the state Capitol in an attempt to make themselves electors for Donald Trump. Attorney General Dana Nessel recently announced a slew of charges against them for attempting to subvert the will of Michigan voters. Then, we spoke with a Detroit-based food critic about what it's like to work in a city that's awash with young chefs. Plus, listen to the third installment of Ride of Passage, the story of an Ann Arbor man who rode across the country on horseback.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

