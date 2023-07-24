© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, July 24, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 24, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT

On today's episode of Stateside, we discussed odors, air quality and health concerns around the Stellantis Mack Avenue Assembly Plant on Detroit's eastside, that have been the ire of surrounding neighborhoods. Next, we heard from Black farmers about their agricultural practices and the relationship between race and food. Then, we learned about a new partnership between Viking Cruises and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. We wrapped today's show up with some moving advice from The Best Advice Show!

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

Tags
Stateside air qualityStellantisMichigan agriculturefarmingGreat Lakescruiseurban farmingMichigan farmsblueberries
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content