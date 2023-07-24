Stateside: Monday, July 24, 2023

On today's episode of Stateside, we discussed odors, air quality and health concerns around the Stellantis Mack Avenue Assembly Plant on Detroit's eastside, that have been the ire of surrounding neighborhoods. Next, we heard from Black farmers about their agricultural practices and the relationship between race and food. Then, we learned about a new partnership between Viking Cruises and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. We wrapped today's show up with some moving advice from The Best Advice Show!

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

