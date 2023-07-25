Stateside: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Today on Stateside, Rick Pluta stopped by to discuss a no-fault auto insurance law case in front of the Michigan Supreme Court and what it means for Michiganders in catastrophic accidents. Amber Arellano joined us to talk Governor Gretchen Whitmer's $24.3 billion investment for education. Steelhead, Michigan's first research vessel, is going on its retirement tour. Then, Theresa Ruedisueli spoke with us about individuals who receive care after a catastrophic car accident. Plus, what lawmakers can do to fix issues within the 2019 no-fault auto law.

GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW:

