Stateside: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Today on Stateside, Rick Pluta stopped by to discuss a no-fault auto insurance law case in front of the Michigan Supreme Court and what it means for Michiganders in catastrophic accidents. Amber Arellano joined us to talk Governor Gretchen Whitmer's $24.3 billion investment for education. Steelhead, Michigan's first research vessel, is going on its retirement tour. Then, Theresa Ruedisueli spoke with us about individuals who receive care after a catastrophic car accident. Plus, what lawmakers can do to fix issues within the 2019 no-fault auto law.
GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network
- Amber Allerano, executive director of Education Trust-Midwest
- Michael Livingston, rural life reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
- Theresa Ruedisueli, regional director of operations for Arcadia HomeCare
- Barbra Carter, State House Representative from Michigan's 53rd district in Pontiac and House Insurance and Financial Services Committee chair