Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, Rick Pluta stopped by to discuss a no-fault auto insurance law case in front of the Michigan Supreme Court and what it means for Michiganders in catastrophic accidents. Amber Arellano joined us to talk Governor Gretchen Whitmer's $24.3 billion investment for education. Steelhead, Michigan's first research vessel, is going on its retirement tour. Then, Theresa Ruedisueli spoke with us about individuals who receive care after a catastrophic car accident. Plus, what lawmakers can do to fix issues within the 2019 no-fault auto law.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Amber Allerano, executive director of Education Trust-Midwest
  • Michael Livingston, rural life reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Theresa Ruedisueli, regional director of operations for Arcadia HomeCare
  • Barbra Carter, State House Representative from Michigan's 53rd district in Pontiac and House Insurance and Financial Services Committee chair
Stateside no fault auto insuranceCollision CourseFallout of No-Fault Reformeducation budgetGovernor Whitmerauto insurance
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
