Stateside: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio's criminal justice reporter Beenish Ahmed walked us through an upcoming hearing for Oxford High School shooter. The shooter is a minor, and the hearing is to determine if a sentence of life without parole is appropriate for someone under 18. Then, just in time for hip-hops 50th anniversary, we learned about a Detroit producer who reshaped the genre.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter at Michigan Radio
- Dan Charnas, author of “Dilla Time: the Life And Afterlife of J Dillas, the Hop Hop Producer who Reinvented Rhythm”