Stateside: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio's criminal justice reporter Beenish Ahmed walked us through an upcoming hearing for Oxford High School shooter. The shooter is a minor, and the hearing is to determine if a sentence of life without parole is appropriate for someone under 18. Then, just in time for hip-hops 50th anniversary, we learned about a Detroit producer who reshaped the genre.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter at Michigan Radio
  • Dan Charnas, author of “Dilla Time: the Life And Afterlife of J Dillas, the Hop Hop Producer who Reinvented Rhythm”
Stateside oxford high school shootinglife without parolegun violence in schoolsGuns in SchoolsDetroit musichip hopArtJ Dilla
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
