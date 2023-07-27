Stateside: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Today on Stateside, get some tips to protect yourself from the coming heatwave. Then, sounds from nearly 1,000 pickleball players as they gathered for a Grand Rapids tournament, and how Indigenous People have used fire for centuries to create ideal conditions for blueberries. Plus, we learned about the largest collection of Anishinaabe stone carvings in the state, in Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

