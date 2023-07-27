© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, July 27, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, get some tips to protect yourself from the coming heatwave. Then, sounds from nearly 1,000 pickleball players as they gathered for a Grand Rapids tournament, and how Indigenous People have used fire for centuries to create ideal conditions for blueberries. Plus, we learned about the largest collection of Anishinaabe stone carvings in the state, in Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Sue Anne Bell, assistant professor at the University of Michigan School of Nursing
  • Lauren Nyong, Stateside Production Assistant
  • Patrick Shea, natural resources reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
  • Mercedes Mejia, producer and director of Stateside
