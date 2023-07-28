© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Stateside: Friday, July 28, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we spoke with the State Archivist about the heavy rains that created the nation's largest log jam in Grand Rapids in 1883. Then, the up-north gathering of stone-skippers, and some tips from them. Plus, the fourth chapter of Ride of Passage, where Matt and Smokey head into the desert.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Mark Harvey, State Archivist of Michigan
  • Daniel Wanschura, Program Director for Interlochen Public Radio news
  • Matt Parker, cross-country horseman
Stateside Grand Rapids historygrand rapids floodGrand Rapidsmichigan lakeshorsesRide of Passagehorseback riding
  • Chapter 2: Setting Out
    Laura Weber Davis
    In order to ride horseback across the country, Matt would need a horse and a trail. The problem is there were no modern trails that were tested all the way across on horseback. And there were few modern examples of what kind of horse would be good for a 5,000-mile ride.
  • Chapter 3: The Whistle
    Laura Weber Davis
    Matt makes his way into the Sierra Nevada mountain range, and encounters the first true test of his ability to withstand the wilderness alone. He learns about equipment he doesn't need - a tent - and which he does need - a staple gun.
  • a man stands next to a horse in a desert setting
    Stateside
    Chapter 4: The Desert
    Laura Weber Davis
    The desert of Nevada reveals to Matt what's essential for survival — for him and for his horse, Smokey. The blazing sun and isolation peel away at Matt and threaten his morale for the long journey ahead.