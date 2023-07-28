Stateside: Friday, July 28, 2023

Today on Stateside, we spoke with the State Archivist about the heavy rains that created the nation's largest log jam in Grand Rapids in 1883. Then, the up-north gathering of stone-skippers, and some tips from them. Plus, the fourth chapter of Ride of Passage, where Matt and Smokey head into the desert.

