Stateside: Monday, July 31, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we unpacked the implications of today's Michigan Supreme Court decision regarding the application of the auto no-fault law that went into effect in 2019. Thousands now have their care restored. Then, the author of a new book offered her reflections on the growing movement to grow local food economies in lower Michigan. Plus, a Michigan soccer coach walked us through the U.S. Women's Team's plays in this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Tracy Samilton, energy and transportation reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Diane Conners, author of "Shared Abundance: Lessons in Building Community around Locally Grown Food"
  • Jennifer Klein, head coach, University of Michigan women's soccer program
  • Zak Rosen, host, The Best Advice Show podcast
Stateside no fault auto insurancesoccerauthor interviewlocally grown produce
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
