Stateside: Monday, July 31, 2023
On today's Stateside, we unpacked the implications of today's Michigan Supreme Court decision regarding the application of the auto no-fault law that went into effect in 2019. Thousands now have their care restored. Then, the author of a new book offered her reflections on the growing movement to grow local food economies in lower Michigan. Plus, a Michigan soccer coach walked us through the U.S. Women's Team's plays in this summer's FIFA Women's World Cup.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Tracy Samilton, energy and transportation reporter, Michigan Radio
- Diane Conners, author of "Shared Abundance: Lessons in Building Community around Locally Grown Food"
- Jennifer Klein, head coach, University of Michigan women's soccer program
- Zak Rosen, host, The Best Advice Show podcast