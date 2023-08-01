Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023

Today on Stateside, we covered a family's lawsuit against Ann Arbor Public Schools over withholding footage of a transportation company employee assaulting their then-seven-year-old special needs son. Stateside's Van Buren took us behind the scenes of how Grand Rapids is using human waste to fuel buses. We also discussed Olympia Development's demolition of a building on Detroit's Cass Avenue that was once a part of the city's historic Chinatown, and that many community members still feel tied to. Detroit City Council requested the building's demolition to be delayed but was ignored.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

