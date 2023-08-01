© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published August 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we covered a family's lawsuit against Ann Arbor Public Schools over withholding footage of a transportation company employee assaulting their then-seven-year-old special needs son. Stateside's Van Buren took us behind the scenes of how Grand Rapids is using human waste to fuel buses. We also discussed Olympia Development's demolition of a building on Detroit's Cass Avenue that was once a part of the city's historic Chinatown, and that many community members still feel tied to. Detroit City Council requested the building's demolition to be delayed but was ignored.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Heather Catallo, reporter for WXYZ Channel 7
  • April Van Buren, Stateside producer
  • Richard Mui, social studies department leader at Canton High School
