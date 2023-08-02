Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023

Today on Stateside, Rick Pluta talked to us about an attorney and a former state representative that were charged for interfering with voting machines following the 2020 election. Then, a Michigan dune expert joined us to talk about Dune preservation. State archivist, Mark Harvey, educated us about the Great Grand Rapids Log Jam of 1883. To wrap up, Dr. Leah Monday shared her expertise on mosquito spread infectious diseases in Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW

