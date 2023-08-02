© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023

Published August 2, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, Rick Pluta talked to us about an attorney and a former state representative that were charged for interfering with voting machines following the 2020 election. Then, a Michigan dune expert joined us to talk about Dune preservation. State archivist, Mark Harvey, educated us about the Great Grand Rapids Log Jam of 1883. To wrap up, Dr. Leah Monday shared her expertise on mosquito spread infectious diseases in Michigan.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW

  • Rick Pluta, senior correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
  • Alan Arbogast, Geography department Chair at Michigan State University
  • Mark Harvey, State of Michigan Archivist
  • Dr. Leah Monday, Associate Program Director for the Infectious Diseases Fellowship at Wayne State University.
