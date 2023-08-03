Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
Today on Stateside, we learned about the money for the rebuilding of Michigan's infrastructure — roads, electric lines, internet — and how the work is getting done. Then, we spoke with a man who has two homes in Silver Lake State Park that are close to being consumed by the park's dunes, and how he fights the sand off. Plus, a Detroit-based artist couple incorporating artificial intelligence into their photography.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Eric Paul Dennis, research associate on the Citizens’ Research Council of Michigan
- Dan Behm, Silver Lake Dunes homeowner
- Michelle Gerard and Jenna Belevender, Detroit-based photography and creative direction couple