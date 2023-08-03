© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published August 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we learned about the money for the rebuilding of Michigan's infrastructure — roads, electric lines, internet — and how the work is getting done. Then, we spoke with a man who has two homes in Silver Lake State Park that are close to being consumed by the park's dunes, and how he fights the sand off. Plus, a Detroit-based artist couple incorporating artificial intelligence into their photography.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Eric Paul Dennis, research associate on the Citizens’ Research Council of Michigan
  • Dan Behm, Silver Lake Dunes homeowner
  • Michelle Gerard and Jenna Belevender, Detroit-based photography and creative direction couple
Infrastructure electricity transmission michigan roads roads dunes sand dunes sand dune erosion AI artificial intelligence photography Detroit artists
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
