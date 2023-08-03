Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023

Today on Stateside, we learned about the money for the rebuilding of Michigan's infrastructure — roads, electric lines, internet — and how the work is getting done. Then, we spoke with a man who has two homes in Silver Lake State Park that are close to being consumed by the park's dunes, and how he fights the sand off. Plus, a Detroit-based artist couple incorporating artificial intelligence into their photography.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

