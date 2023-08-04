Stateside: Friday, Aug. 4, 2023
Today on Stateside, we discussed Motown-made "Innervisions" by Stevie Wonder upon the album's 50th anniversary. Then, some recipes and recommendations for what to do with in-season cherries. Plus, the fifth installment of Ride of Passage — in Nevada, Matt and Smokey make an unusual acquaintance.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Ken Coleman, student of Detroit history and writer for Michigan Advance
- Elise Curtis-Dull, Chef de Cuisine
- Matt Parker, cross-country horseman