Stateside: Friday, Aug. 4, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published August 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we discussed Motown-made "Innervisions" by Stevie Wonder upon the album's 50th anniversary. Then, some recipes and recommendations for what to do with in-season cherries. Plus, the fifth installment of Ride of Passage — in Nevada, Matt and Smokey make an unusual acquaintance.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Ken Coleman, student of Detroit history and writer for Michigan Advance
  • Elise Curtis-Dull, Chef de Cuisine
  • Matt Parker, cross-country horseman
Stateside motownDetroit musicstevie wondercherriescherry cropTraverse CityrecipesRide of Passagehorseback ridinghorses
