Stateside: Monday, Aug. 7, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published August 7, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT

Today on the show, several dozen Michigan counties have elections scheduled for Tuesday that may have big consequences for Michigan’s Legislature. Plus, we bust some myths about the world of adaptive sports. And, the state looks for new ways to help people with low or moderate incomes get into the solar power and other clean energy projects.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Lauren Gibbons, reporter covering politics and state policy for Bridge Michigan
  • Karen Kasler, statehouse bureau chief for Ohio Public Radio and Television
  • Dr. Feranmi Okanlami, assistant professor of Family Medicine and director of Adaptive Athletics at U of M
  • Lisa Thomas, clean energy engineer with EGLE
