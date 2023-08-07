Stateside: Monday, Aug. 7, 2023

Today on the show, several dozen Michigan counties have elections scheduled for Tuesday that may have big consequences for Michigan’s Legislature. Plus, we bust some myths about the world of adaptive sports. And, the state looks for new ways to help people with low or moderate incomes get into the solar power and other clean energy projects.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

