Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

Today on Stateside, Dream Hampton joined us to talk about her new opinion micro-documentary, with The New York Times, about how climate change in Detroit. Then, Michael Murillo, a Michigan State University engineering professor joined us to talk about a new way to curb the spread of misinformation online. And, we stopped by a community funded memorial for Hanna St. Juliana, a victim of the Oxford High School shooting. Plus, how Northern Michigan cherry farmers are adapting to a changing industry.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

