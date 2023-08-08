© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published August 8, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, Dream Hampton joined us to talk about her new opinion micro-documentary, with The New York Times, about how climate change in Detroit. Then, Michael Murillo, a Michigan State University engineering professor joined us to talk about a new way to curb the spread of misinformation online. And, we stopped by a community funded memorial for Hanna St. Juliana, a victim of the Oxford High School shooting. Plus, how Northern Michigan cherry farmers are adapting to a changing industry.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dream Hampton, writer and filmmaker
  • Michael Murillo, engineering professor at Michigan State University
  • Ellie Katz, environment reporter at IPR
Stateside documentaryclimate changemisinformationmathematicsoxford high school shootinggardenOxfordrehabilitationPoints North
