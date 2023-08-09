© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 09, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published August 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, Sonya and Christian Cherniawski discussed the civil lawsuit they've filed against The Servants of the Word, a religious brotherhood based near Chelsea, Michigan. Then, we heard from the Points North Podcast about what rock hunting can do for folks overcoming substance abuse. Plus, Alise Alousi shared selection from her new poetry book, What to Count. The book grapples with what it means to come of age as an Iraqi-American during the first Gulf War.

Michigan Radio reached out to Servants of the Word and Sword of the Spirit, and received this reply from attorney Bob Magill Jr.:

The Servants of the Word and The Sword of the Spirit are currently participating in a confidential mediation, and we will not comment on the mediation other than to say we are participating in good faith to reach a just resolution of the two remaining claims.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Sonya and Christian Cherniawski, parents involved in the civil lawsuit against The Servants of the Word and The Sword of the Spirit
  • Dan Wanschura, host of Points North Podcast, program director of Interlochen Public Radio News
  • Alisa Alousi, poet and author of What to Count
Stateside The Servants of the Wordsexual abusecivil lawsuitsPoints NorthrehabilitationpoetryMichigan Radio Readsauthor interview
