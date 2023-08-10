Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023

Today on Stateside, we covered the addition of Washington, California, and Oregon schools to the Big Ten, and what that means for Michigan schools in the conference. Next, we talked with Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps about their new EP, as well as the excitement of hitting the road for the first time, the misogyny experienced by women a male-dominated rock music space, and the burnout that comes with being an independent artist. Then, we chatted with the editor of the New York Times' Wordle about all things words and puzzles.

