Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published August 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we covered the addition of Washington, California, and Oregon schools to the Big Ten, and what that means for Michigan schools in the conference. Next, we talked with Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps about their new EP, as well as the excitement of hitting the road for the first time, the misogyny experienced by women a male-dominated rock music space, and the burnout that comes with being an independent artist. Then, we chatted with the editor of the New York Times' Wordle about all things words and puzzles.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Austin Meek, staff writer, The Athletic
  • Patty PerShayla, singer-songwriter, bandleader of Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps
  • Tracy Bennett, editor of Wordle and associate puzzle editor at the New York Times
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
