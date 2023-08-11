© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published August 11, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we spoke with the Michigan's chief medical executive about the how Michigan is doing as the country sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Then, the history of hip hop in Detroit, and how its unique sound evolved. Plus, in the sixth episode of Ride of Passage, Matt and Smokey are held against their will at an outpost.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the State of Michigan
  • Bryce Huffman, independent filmmaker and freelance journalist in Detroit
  • Matt Parker, Michigander who was the first to travel the American Discovery Trail by horseback
