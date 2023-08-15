Stateside: Monday, Aug. 14, 2023
Today on Stateside, we talked with Dr. Ikenna Okereke, director of thoracic surgery at Henry Ford Health, to learn about the affects of air pollution in the Detroit area. Then, Dr. Alexis Reeves joined us to talk about her research into menopausal aging. UM football legend Tyrone Wheatley chatted with us about his plans as the new head coach at Wayne State University. Plus, advice from The Best Advice Show.
GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Dr. Ikenna Okereke, director of thoracic surgery at Henry Ford Health
- Dr. Alexis Reeves, postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Epidemiology and Population Health at Stanford University
- Tyrone Wheatley, Head coach at Wayne State University and former NFL player
- Zac Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show