Stateside: Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

Today on Stateside, we talked with Dr. Ikenna Okereke, director of thoracic surgery at Henry Ford Health, to learn about the affects of air pollution in the Detroit area. Then, Dr. Alexis Reeves joined us to talk about her research into menopausal aging. UM football legend Tyrone Wheatley chatted with us about his plans as the new head coach at Wayne State University. Plus, advice from The Best Advice Show.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUEST'S ON TODAY'S SHOW:

