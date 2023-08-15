© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published August 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we talked to Axios reporters Eugene Scott and Sam Robinson about Michigan swing voters' perception of the cases against former President Donald Trump. Then, we heard from Mike Mosallam, a Muslim Arab-American film director, about how he incorporates sexuality and Arab-American identity into his films and being a voice for those underrepresented in mass media. Yarrow Brown joined us to talk about the housing crisis in Traverse City and its impact on young workers. Plus, a WKAR story on a natural way to say goodbye to your pets.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Eugene Scott, Senior Politics reporter at Axios
  • Sam Robinson, Axios, Detroit reporter
  • Mike Mosallam, film and stage producer and director
  • Yarrow Brown, Executive Director for Housing North
  • Genevive Fox, WKAR news intern
