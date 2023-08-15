Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023

Today on Stateside, we talked to Axios reporters Eugene Scott and Sam Robinson about Michigan swing voters' perception of the cases against former President Donald Trump. Then, we heard from Mike Mosallam, a Muslim Arab-American film director, about how he incorporates sexuality and Arab-American identity into his films and being a voice for those underrepresented in mass media. Yarrow Brown joined us to talk about the housing crisis in Traverse City and its impact on young workers. Plus, a WKAR story on a natural way to say goodbye to your pets.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

