Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023

Today on Stateside, we discussed the Michigan State Capitol Commission's gun ban for the state capitol building — and the opposition it has received from Republican lawmakers. Then, we talked with Detroit rapper Miz Korona about her time in the Detroit rap scene, as well as her work as a photographer and her role in the film 8 Mile. We wrapped up today's show with a conversation about Michigan's pizza story. We also announced our podcast-launch pizza party that will be held in September! You can find more information about our upcoming pizza podcast, Dough Dynasty, and this event here.

