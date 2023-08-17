© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, August 17, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published August 17, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT

On today's episode of Stateside, we discussed the Department of Defense's plans to clean up PFAS contamination at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base; these plans come after years of Oscoda residents seeking more aid from the federal government. Next, we talked with Brandan Freeman about "Shades of the Outdoors," the Facebook group he founded to increase inclusion in outdoor spaces for people of color. Then, Julie Halpert joined us to talk about the new residential treatment space for teens she and her husband are opening.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Tony Spaniola, attorney and part-time Oscoda resident
  • Brandan Freeman, creator of the Facebook page “Shades of the Outdoors"
  • Julie Halpert, co-founder of Garrett’s Space
PFAS, Oscoda, diversity, outdoor activities, teen health, mental health
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants.
