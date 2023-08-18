Stateside: Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

Today on Stateside, state Senator Sarah Anthony shared her experience being one of the first Black women to have significant influence on Michigan's state budget. Then, we learned about the implications of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's new state education department. It will be assuming some of the responsibilities of the Michigan Department of Education. Plus, we heard about Michigan State University's dairy-related rite of passage, and the newest installment of Ride of Passage.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

