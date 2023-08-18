© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published August 18, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, state Senator Sarah Anthony shared her experience being one of the first Black women to have significant influence on Michigan's state budget. Then, we learned about the implications of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's new state education department. It will be assuming some of the responsibilities of the Michigan Department of Education. Plus, we heard about Michigan State University's dairy-related rite of passage, and the newest installment of Ride of Passage.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Sarah Anthony, state Senator for Michigan
  • Rick Pluta and Colin Jackson, State Capitol Bureau reporters for Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Megan Schellong, host and producer for WKAR
  • Matt Parker, cross-country horseman
