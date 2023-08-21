Stateside: Monday, August 21, 2023
On today's Stateside, Michigan Radio's Detroit reporter Briana Rice gave an update on Detroit water shut-offs. Reporter Lester Graham shared his latest report on toxic blooms in Lake Erie. Then we talked with two MLive reporters about the environmental and community treasures on Beaver Island. Touring musician Joe Hertler shared his creative pandemic journey and we wrapped with some more "best advice" with Zak Rosen.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Briana Rice, Michigan Radio's Detroit reporter
- Lester Graham, Michigan Radio's The Environment Report journalist
- Garrett Ellison, environment reporter, MLive
- Sheri McWhirter, environment reporter, MLive
- Joe Hertler, musician and lead singer of Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers
- Zak Rosen, host of the "Best Advice Show"