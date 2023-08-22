Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

Today on Stateside, we covered the importance of the back-to-school supply requests that teachers post, as well as why basic classroom materials improve student's test scores. Next, Detroit music producer Waajeed joined us to discuss techno music's past, present, and future. Then, two experts on invasive species came on to talk about the impacts of invasive species and what can be done to combat them.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

