Stateside: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published August 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we covered the importance of the back-to-school supply requests that teachers post, as well as why basic classroom materials improve student's test scores. Next, Detroit music producer Waajeed joined us to discuss techno music's past, present, and future. Then, two experts on invasive species came on to talk about the impacts of invasive species and what can be done to combat them.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Samantha Keppler, assistant professor of technology and operations at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business
  • Waajeed, music producer and director of Detroit-based Underground Music Academy
  • Dr. Jo Latimore, aquatic ecologist and Outreach Specialist in the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife
  • Dr. Ashley Elgin, research benthic ecologist with the NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory
Stateside back to schooltechno musicDetroit musicinvasive specieswildlife
