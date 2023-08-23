Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023

Today on Stateside, we discussed the cannabis industry's boom in Michigan. Then, a still-functional 134-year-old water tower in Ypsilanti is being opened to the public. Plus, we visited Dandy Detroit, a suit atelier and clothier founded by a Detroit native after years in the luxury fashion and custom clothing industries. And, we celebrated 50 years of hip hop by looking back on our conversation with Southeast Michigan trap musician.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

