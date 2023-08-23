© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published August 23, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we discussed the cannabis industry's boom in Michigan. Then, a still-functional 134-year-old water tower in Ypsilanti is being opened to the public. Plus, we visited Dandy Detroit, a suit atelier and clothier founded by a Detroit native after years in the luxury fashion and custom clothing industries. And, we celebrated 50 years of hip hop by looking back on our conversation with Southeast Michigan trap musician.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dustin Walsh, reporter for Crain’s Detroit Business
  • Katheryne Friske, host and producer for Michigan Radio
  • Nelson T. Sanders Jr., owner of Dandy Detroit
  • Neisha Neshae, Michigan hip hop artist
cannabis, Cannabis Industry, commercial cannabis, marijuana, marijuana industry, ypsilanti, water, water heritage, local history, Historic, fashion, Detroit artists, Detroit, hip hop, Detroit music
