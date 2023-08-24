Stateside: Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023
Today on Stateside, we speak with an education reporter about how Michigan is offering free lunch and breakfast to all students. Then we discuss the recent findings of the remains of the historical observatory on the Michigan State University campus. Plus, a conversation about the increasing flooding problems in Southeast Michigan.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Isabel Lohman, education reporter at Bridge Michigan
- Stacey Camp, Associate Professor of Anthropology, and Director of MSU’s Campus Archaeology Program.
- Nina Ignaczak, founder and editor of the environmental news publication Planet Detroit.
- Kelly Karll, manager of Environment & Infrastructure for the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG)