Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

Today on Stateside, we covered the possibility of a United Auto Workers strike as the end of the union's contract approaches. We also visited Eugenie, a boutique in Detroit's West Village that focuses on slow fashion. Next, we discussed the hay shortage in northern Michigan and how farmers are finding alternative food sources. We wrapped up today's show with a conversation about the Michigan Irish Repertory Theatre's upcoming production, “Come On Home.” The play will run at The Marlene Boll Theatre at the Downtown Detroit YMCA on September 8th, 9th, 10th and 15th, 16th and 17th.

