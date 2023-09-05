© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 5, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we covered the possibility of a United Auto Workers strike as the end of the union's contract approaches. We also visited Eugenie, a boutique in Detroit's West Village that focuses on slow fashion. Next, we discussed the hay shortage in northern Michigan and how farmers are finding alternative food sources. We wrapped up today's show with a conversation about the Michigan Irish Repertory Theatre's upcoming production, “Come On Home.” The play will run at The Marlene Boll Theatre at the Downtown Detroit YMCA on September 8th, 9th, 10th and 15th, 16th and 17th.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kalea Hall, autos and business reporter for the Detroit News
  • Jordyn Grzelewski, autos and business reporter for the Detroit News
  • Gretchen Valade, founder of Eugenie and sustainability director at Carthartt
  • Ellie Katz, environment reporter at Interlochen Public Radio
  • David Kiley, Michigan Irish Rep Founder and Artistic Director
