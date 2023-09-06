© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT

On today's episode of Stateside, we heard from the 14-year-old girl who says a Catholic medical clinic in Ann Arbor denied her mental health care after learning she was transgender. Then, we spoke with the host of Shattering the System, a podcast series that covers the disappearance of gay Black men in Hollywood and the system that allows these disappearances to happen. Next, the family that helped found the Toonerville Trolley and Tahquamenon Falls Riverboat Tours nearly a century ago is looking to sell to someone who wants to carry on the business's operations. Concluding today's episode is Peanut, the world's oldest living chicken, and her caretaker.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Kate Wells, public health reporter for Michigan Radio
  • Sonari Glinton, host of Shattering the System
  • Dixie Stewart, co-owner of the Toonerville Trolley and Tahquamenon Falls Riverboat Tours
  • Marsi Parker Darwin, caretaker of the world's oldest living chicken, Peanut
