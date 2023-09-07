© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published September 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT

Today on Stateside, we covered how Michigan's commercial fishing industry is dealing with the changes brought about by invasive species in and around the Great Lakes. Next, we spoke to the author of Dearborn, a new short story collection that portrays the multidimensional reality of experiences within Dearborn's Arab American community. Then, a conversation with the former CEO of the world’s largest pizza chain – Domino’s.

Additionally, we will be hosting a Q & A with the star of Ride of Passage tomorrow. If you have questions for this horseman, you can email us at stateside@michiganradio.org.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Tessa Kresch, Stateside production assistant
  • Ghassan Zeineddine, author of Dearborn
  • Dave Brandon, former CEO and president of Domino's
